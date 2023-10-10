 Skip to content

Chrono Ark update for 10 October 2023

Chrono Ark EA 2.0f Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

bug fix

  • Fixed an issue where ‘Phoenix’ could be recruited even though it should not have been possible during the story progression.
  • Fixed an issue where equipment items would disappear when dragging and dropping them with the mouse when there are 3 equipment inventory items.
  • Fixed an issue where relic items could disappear when using a controller.
  • Fixed an issue where the ending credits were displayed too early in the ending scene.
  • Fixed an issue where some UI was displayed in Korean even though it was in a different language.

