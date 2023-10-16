- Fixed: Animal pens' collect icons should now disappear when they are destroyed
- Fixed: Orc animations now correctly return to running after attacks
- Balance: In "Founding Kroburg":
-
- wood and stone are now gathered faster
-
- slightly more starting food
-
- corrected infrastructure building to smelter (instead of smithy)
- Balance: Small changes to monster frequencies and selection in several levels.
- Improved forest click detection
- Improved pathfinding around gates
- Added a few more UI sound effects
- Construction sounds now stop when in pause mode
- updated achievement images for monster achievements
- added another (hidden) achievement
- fixed the walking tree achievement (you should properly get it the next time you encounter one)
Black Forest update for 16 October 2023
Patchnotes Oct. 16
