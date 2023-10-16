 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 16 October 2023

Patchnotes Oct. 16

Build 12400743

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Animal pens' collect icons should now disappear when they are destroyed
  • Fixed: Orc animations now correctly return to running after attacks
  • Balance: In "Founding Kroburg":
    • wood and stone are now gathered faster
    • slightly more starting food
    • corrected infrastructure building to smelter (instead of smithy)
  • Balance: Small changes to monster frequencies and selection in several levels.
  • Improved forest click detection
  • Improved pathfinding around gates
  • Added a few more UI sound effects
  • Construction sounds now stop when in pause mode
  • updated achievement images for monster achievements
  • added another (hidden) achievement
  • fixed the walking tree achievement (you should properly get it the next time you encounter one)

