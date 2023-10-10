Thanks to everybody who report me the bugs in the game and give the ideas about new functions and improvements!
I have made by your requests:
Characters:
- textures color has been fixed for some parts of the body
Items:
- Wall table 01 renamed to Replicator 01
Game play functions:
- Thirst
- Tiredness
When you make an NPC as any type of expert, thirst and tiredness will be activated automatically.
For decrease thirst you need to have Replicator 01 in any room.
For decrease tiredness you need to have Couch 04 or 05 in any room.
When value of thirst or tiredness is more than 50, expert go to replicator or couch.
When value of thirst or tiredness is more than 80, gait variant switched to Sad gait F
Changed files in this update