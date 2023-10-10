v5-2917 changelog

Corrects the basic parameters of all mental methods

Fixed a bug where the True Qi skill still existed after the death was resurrected

Fixed a bug that would not automatically turn off the Protective Body True Qi when the spiritual power consumption reached 0

Fixed a bug where the Dantian Pranayama function could no longer be activated in the safe zone

Fixed a bug where items caused by splitting items disappeared

Fixed the abnormal bug of the practice caused by [Heart Method - Greed].

Fixed the bug that the reinforcement state of the neural network was abnormal after obtaining the heart method

Fix the behavior of neural networks in some special states

Add an exception prompt for local configuration read errors .

Added the Reshaping Soul Selection UI that appears in the event of permadeath