 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

三界 update for 10 October 2023

v5-2917 changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 12400497 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v5-2917 changelog
Corrects the basic parameters of all mental methods
Fixed a bug where the True Qi skill still existed after the death was resurrected
Fixed a bug that would not automatically turn off the Protective Body True Qi when the spiritual power consumption reached 0
Fixed a bug where the Dantian Pranayama function could no longer be activated in the safe zone
Fixed a bug where items caused by splitting items disappeared
Fixed the abnormal bug of the practice caused by [Heart Method - Greed].
Fixed the bug that the reinforcement state of the neural network was abnormal after obtaining the heart method

Fix the behavior of neural networks in some special states
Add an exception prompt for local configuration read errors .
Added the Reshaping Soul Selection UI that appears in the event of permadeath

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2442961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link