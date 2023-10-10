 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blackout Rugby update for 10 October 2023

1.241.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12400496 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed token purchases not providing tokens sometimes. If you have been affected by this please forward your receipt(s) to support@blackout.games and we'll fix it.
  • Fixed data instability if the internet connection is disconnected/resumed, or the app is paused/minimised
  • Fixed Power attribute not being highlighted for Flankers

Changed files in this update

Blackout Rugby Win64 Depot 1157961
  • Loading history…
Blackout Rugby MacOS Depot 1157962
  • Loading history…
Blackout Rugby Linux Depot 1157963
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link