SKYBOX VR Video Player update for 10 October 2023

[SKYBOX VR] Steam v1.1.4 Fix 3

[Improved] Automatically switch to head tracking while controller tracking is lost.
[Improved] Click left button on a mouse to play/pause video.

SKYBOX VR Video Player Content Depot 721091
