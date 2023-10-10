 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cat Attack update for 10 October 2023

October 9 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12400380 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update contains a fix to incorrect instructions provided for controller users.

Here is a recap:

X = Cancel/Menu
A = Dash
B = Choose/Select

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1426371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link