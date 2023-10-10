REINFORCEMENT update out now!

Hi everyone!
The REINFORCEMENT update is now live!
Changelog:
- Overwatch arena A-N2 got a overhaul, several additional paths added making the arena flow better.
- The MELTAGUN got a rework, its projectiles now bounce upto 5 times and increases its damage after each enemy hit by 20%. Base damage was lowered to 150.
- Wask tank enemy got an additional attack option while in defensive mode.
- Disrupter bot rage mode VFX pass and animation adjustments.
- Omni bots laser hit VFXs was added.
- Ambience music fixes on RE-Watch and Cooldown levels.
- Orb Launcher VFX timings got tweaked to align more with its functionality.
- Ability cooldown adjustments.
- Omni bot Elite versions got a health increase.
- PAI VFX optimizations, should remove stutter on it's core explosions.
Check out the video patch log [previewyoutube=aJhaf4L7dyc;leftthumb]here[/previewyoutube]!
