RETOOLED update for 10 October 2023

REINFORCEMENT update out now!

RETOOLED update for 10 October 2023 - Build 12400322

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

The REINFORCEMENT update is now live!

Changelog:

  • Overwatch arena A-N2 got a overhaul, several additional paths added making the arena flow better.
  • The MELTAGUN got a rework, its projectiles now bounce upto 5 times and increases its damage after each enemy hit by 20%. Base damage was lowered to 150.
  • Wask tank enemy got an additional attack option while in defensive mode.
  • Disrupter bot rage mode VFX pass and animation adjustments.
  • Omni bots laser hit VFXs was added.
  • Ambience music fixes on RE-Watch and Cooldown levels.
  • Orb Launcher VFX timings got tweaked to align more with its functionality.
  • Ability cooldown adjustments.
  • Omni bot Elite versions got a health increase.
  • PAI VFX optimizations, should remove stutter on it's core explosions.

Check out the video patch log [previewyoutube=aJhaf4L7dyc;leftthumb]here[/previewyoutube]!

