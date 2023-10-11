Suck it Build 1.1.0.68 is now LIVE!

Suck It! is the ultimate intergalactic vacuum simulator. Suck up crackers, bananas, the cat, the sofa… level up to grow as big as a house!
This game is still navigating the beta quadrant; please share any feedback, issues, and ideas at ForeVR Games Help Center or @forevrgames on social!
WHAT’S NEW
🗑️ Zen Mode Single Player: Suck, deposit, and grow by yourself without bots
🗑️ Growth Race: Largest player wins after 5m with friends or bots
🗑️ Deathmatch: First player to 20 kills wins after 7m with friends or bots
🗑️ Starlight Shores: New location to play in!
🗑️ New FTUE before Lobby: Learn how to move, suck, grow, and win!
🗑️ Continuous Play! No need to return to lobby between matches
🗑️ Muting and Blocking: Mute chatty players and block trolls
🗑️ New Avatars, vacuums, Nameplates, and Titles
🗑️ New holiday content to suck up in the lobby!
IMPROVEMENTS
🗑️ Fixed bugs
KNOWN ISSUES
🗑️ [Multiplayer] When the Host returns to the lobby, the clients also return
🗑️ Need support? Help.forevrgames.com
Changed files in this update