Suck it Build 1.1.0.68 is now LIVE!

Suck It! is the ultimate intergalactic vacuum simulator. Suck up crackers, bananas, the cat, the sofa… level up to grow as big as a house!

This game is still navigating the beta quadrant; please share any feedback, issues, and ideas at ForeVR Games Help Center or @forevrgames on social!

WHAT’S NEW

🗑️ Zen Mode Single Player: Suck, deposit, and grow by yourself without bots

🗑️ Growth Race: Largest player wins after 5m with friends or bots

🗑️ Deathmatch: First player to 20 kills wins after 7m with friends or bots

🗑️ Starlight Shores: New location to play in!

🗑️ New FTUE before Lobby: Learn how to move, suck, grow, and win!

🗑️ Continuous Play! No need to return to lobby between matches

🗑️ Muting and Blocking: Mute chatty players and block trolls

🗑️ New Avatars, vacuums, Nameplates, and Titles

🗑️ New holiday content to suck up in the lobby!

IMPROVEMENTS

🗑️ Fixed bugs

KNOWN ISSUES

🗑️ [Multiplayer] When the Host returns to the lobby, the clients also return

🗑️ Need support? Help.forevrgames.com