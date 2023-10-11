 Skip to content

ForeVR Suck It! update for 11 October 2023

Suck it Build 1.1.0.68 is now LIVE!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Suck It! is the ultimate intergalactic vacuum simulator. Suck up crackers, bananas, the cat, the sofa… level up to grow as big as a house!

This game is still navigating the beta quadrant; please share any feedback, issues, and ideas at ForeVR Games Help Center or @forevrgames on social!

WHAT’S NEW
🗑️ Zen Mode Single Player: Suck, deposit, and grow by yourself without bots
🗑️ Growth Race: Largest player wins after 5m with friends or bots
🗑️ Deathmatch: First player to 20 kills wins after 7m with friends or bots
🗑️ Starlight Shores: New location to play in!
🗑️ New FTUE before Lobby: Learn how to move, suck, grow, and win!
🗑️ Continuous Play! No need to return to lobby between matches
🗑️ Muting and Blocking: Mute chatty players and block trolls
🗑️ New Avatars, vacuums, Nameplates, and Titles
🗑️ New holiday content to suck up in the lobby!

IMPROVEMENTS
🗑️ Fixed bugs

KNOWN ISSUES
🗑️ [Multiplayer] When the Host returns to the lobby, the clients also return
🗑️ Need support? Help.forevrgames.com

