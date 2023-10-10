- Corrected batting styles allocation
- Improved career progression post injury
- Improved career matches detail for non-participant teams
- Improved boundary detection
- Improved Broadcast camera at new stadiums
- Improved cut scene selection
- Improved audio balance and sound effects, including improved shot sounds
- Rectified idle animation significantly moving player
- Rectified cut scene cameras showing incorrect part of stadium
- Balanced base skills for career players
- Improved Stability
Cricket 24 update for 10 October 2023
Update Notes for Steam Patch 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2358261
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update