Cricket 24 update for 10 October 2023

Update Notes for Steam Patch 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Corrected batting styles allocation
  • Improved career progression post injury
  • Improved career matches detail for non-participant teams
  • Improved boundary detection
  • Improved Broadcast camera at new stadiums
  • Improved cut scene selection
  • Improved audio balance and sound effects, including improved shot sounds
  • Rectified idle animation significantly moving player
  • Rectified cut scene cameras showing incorrect part of stadium
  • Balanced base skills for career players
  • Improved Stability

