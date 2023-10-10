10/10 (Tue) Update

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 10/10 (Tue).
- “4.5 Year Anniversary ～The Party Never Ends～” Update!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha ①,” “3.5th Anniversary Nostalgic Outfit Gacha ① & ②” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha ②,” “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha ① ~ ⑤” starts!
Click the links above to jump to their corresponding notification.
For more information, please check this week's Update Info.
The following are still ongoing!
- “Anniversary Outfit Gacha ① & ②” ～ 2023/10/17 (Tue) 18:59 UTC
Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
