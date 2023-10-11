Hallo! Flag and more Season 4 Events!



Season 4 rolls on, and as the shadows get longer and darker, Flag Mode returns to the Mode Lab, and we have a new slate of events for everyone to enjoy!

Shadow Visitor Greetings Event

Shadow Visitor's Day is almost here, the most cherished celebration of Boom Hill, and Joy wants to keep the mood light with a special set of rewards for anyone that can complete the surprise tests!

Event Duration:

* **PDT (UTC -7): Wednesday, October 11, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Wednesday, October 25, 2023 5:00 PM**

CEST (UTC +2): Thursday, October 12, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Thursday, October 26, 2023 2:00 AM

JST (UTC +9): Thursday, October 12, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Thursday, October 26, 2023 9:00 AM

AEDT (UTC +11): Thursday, October 12, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Thursday, October 26, 2023 11:00 AM



Event Details:

* Join KartRider: Drift matches and complete Joy's Surprise Tests that may appear before a race. * Joy's Surprise Tests may occur when match-made into non-Grand Prix Item, Speed, and Infinite Boost matches with at least two Racers in the match.

Racers must be Lv. 3 or higher to be given Joy's Surprise Tests.

Once completed, go to the Shadow Visitor's Day screen under Events in the lobby to claim your prizes!

Once claimed, prizes will be sent to the in-game Mailbox for you to redeem.

Prizes must be claimed before the event ends, and all items sent to the Mailbox must be claimed within 30 days of receipt, or they will expire.





Event Rewards:

* Complete Joy's Surprise Test 1 Time:** Terror Tree Decal**

Complete Joy's Surprise Test 3 Times: Race Truck License Plate

Complete Joy's Surprise Test 5 Times: Rabbit Hole Derek

Complete Joy's Surprise Test 7 Times: Shadow Brodi Decal

Complete Joy's Surprise Test 10 Times: 3,000 Lucci

Hallo! Flag Event

Head into the improved Flag Mode in the Mode Lab to give the changes a firm look, and collect a set of prizes including the Rave Emblem and Joker Rave!

Event Duration:

* **PDT/PST (UTC -7/-8): Wednesday, October 11, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Wednesday, November 15, 2023 4:00 PM PST**

CEST/CET (UTC +2): Thursday, October 12, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Thursday, November 16, 2023 1:00 AM CET

JST (UTC +9): Thursday, October 12, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Thursday, November 16, 2023 9:00 AM

AEDT (UTC +11): Thursday, October 12, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Thursday, November 16, 2023 11:00 AM



Event Details and Challenges:

* Participate in Flag Mode during Season 4 and rack up points to complete challenges and unlock special challenges!

Challenges will award Flag Points , which unlock bonus rewards. Note: Flag Points are not spent. Earning 800 Flag Points will unlock the 250, 500, and 750 Flag Point rewards.

Daily Challenge: Complete 2 Flag Mode Races Win or lose, finishing the race will complete this challenge! Rewards: 20 Flag Points . Can be completed once per day, resetting at 12:00 AM UTC.

Weekly Challenge: Complete 4 Flag Mode Races Once again, you'll make progress on this challenge regardless of if you win or lose, just as long as you finish the race! Rewards: 100 Flag Points . Can be completed once per week, resetting on Thursday at 12:00 AM UTC.

Weekly Challenge: Win 3 Flag Mode Races Beat the opposition three times a week for even more Flag Points! Rewards: 120 Flag Points . Can be completed once per week, resetting on Thursday at 12:00 AM UTC.

Ongoing Challenges: Obtain a Total Team Score of 200 Points: Rewards: 200 Flag Points . Can be completed once during the event. Win 10 Flag Mode Races: Rewards: 200 Flag Points . Can be completed once during the event.

Prizes must be claimed before the event ends, and all items sent to the Mailbox must be claimed within 30 days of receipt, or they will expire.





Flag Point Rewards:

* 250 Flag Points: **2,000 Lucci**

500 Flag Points: Rave Emblem

750 Flag Points: 100 K-COIN

1,000 Flag Points: Joker Rave

Daily Reward Event (Season 4 Weeks 5 - 7)

Get special wheels, Clown Balloons, unique decals, and a wealth of Lucci just for logging into KartRider: Drift!

Event Duration:

* **PDT (UTC -7): Wednesday, October 11, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Wednesday, November 1, 2023 5:00 PM**

CEST/CET (UTC +2/+1): Thursday, October 12, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Thursday, November 2, 2023 1:00 AM CET

JST (UTC +9): Thursday, October 12, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Thursday, November 2, 2023 9:00 AM

AEDT (UTC +11): Thursday, October 12, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Thursday, November 2, 2023 11:00 AM



Event Details:

* Log into KartRider: Drift and go to the Daily Reward screen under Events to claim your prizes!

Once claimed, prizes will be sent to the in-game Mailbox for you to redeem.

Prizes must be claimed from this screen before the event ends, and all items sent to the Mailbox must be claimed within 30 days of receipt, or they will expire.

Skipping a day will not skip any prizes. For example, logging in on Day 1, missing Day 2, and returning on Day 3 will reward you Login Reward 1 and 2. You must login on 14 days during the event to receive all 14 prizes.

Days begin and end at 12:00 AM UTC.





Event Rewards:

* Login Reward 1:** Meowatching You Decal**

Login Reward 2: 500 Lucci

Login Reward 3: Clown Balloon (x10)

Login Reward 4: 500 Lucci

Login Reward 5: Ice Shark Decal

Login Reward 6: 500 Lucci

Login Reward 7: Octopus Tentacle Wheels

Login Reward 8: 500 Lucci

Login Reward 9: 500 Lucci

Login Reward 10: 500 Lucci

Login Reward 11: 500 Lucci

Login Reward 12: 500 Lucci

Login Reward 13: 500 Lucci

Login Reward 14: 500 Lucci

Weekend Login Event (Season 4 Weeks 5-8)

There's more Lucci for you to earn on the weekend in Season 4!

Event Duration - Weekend 5:

* **PDT (UTC -7): Friday, October 13, 2023 5:00 PM - Sunday, October 15, 2023 5:00 PM**

CEST (UTC +2): Saturday, October 14, 2023 2:00 AM - Monday, October 16, 2023 2:00 AM

JST (UTC +9): Saturday, October 14, 2023 9:00 AM - Monday, October 16, 2023 9:00 AM

AEDT (UTC +11): Saturday, October 14, 2023 11:00 AM - Monday, October 16, 2023 11:00 AM



Event Duration - Weekend 6:

* **PDT (UTC -7): Friday, October 20, 2023 5:00 PM - Sunday, October 22, 2023 5:00 PM**

CEST (UTC +2): Saturday, October 21, 2023 2:00 AM - Monday, October 23, 2023 2:00 AM

JST (UTC +9): Saturday, October 21, 2023 9:00 AM - Monday, October 23, 2023 9:00 AM

AEDT (UTC +11): Saturday, October 21, 2023 11:00 AM - Monday, October 23, 2023 11:00 AM



Event Duration - Weekend 7:

* **PDT (UTC -7): Friday, October 27, 2023 5:00 PM - Sunday, October 29, 2023 5:00 PM**

CEST/CET (UTC +2/+1): Saturday, October 28, 2023 2:00 AM CEST - Monday, October 30, 2023 1:00 AM CET

JST (UTC +9): Saturday, October 28, 2023 9:00 AM - Monday, October 30, 2023 9:00 AM

AEDT (UTC +11): Saturday, October 28, 2023 11:00 AM - Monday, October 30, 2023 11:00 AM



Event Duration - Weekend 8:

* **PDT/PST (UTC -7/-8): Friday, November 3, 2023 5:00 PM PDT - Sunday, November 5, 2023 4:00 PM PST**

CET (UTC +1): Saturday, November 4, 2023 1:00 AM - Monday, November 6, 2023 1:00 AM

JST (UTC +9): Saturday, November 4, 2023 9:00 AM - Monday, November 6, 2023 9:00 AM

AEDT (UTC +11): Saturday, November 4, 2023 11:00 AM - Monday, November 6, 2023 11:00 AM



Event Details:

* Log into KartRider: Drift and go to the Mailbox to claim your Lucci bonus!

Each Saturday and each Sunday you log in during the weekend will award you with 1,000 Lucci ! Days begin and end at 12:00 AM UTC.

Prizes must be claimed from the event menu before the event ends, and all items sent to the Mailbox must be claimed within 30 days of receipt, or they will expire.

Ongoing Events

Season 4 Hot Time Event

Hot Time is back for Season 4 with even more Lucci and RP to earn throughout the day!

Event Duration:

* **PDT/PST (UTC -7/-8): Wednesday, September 13, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Wednesday, November 8, 2023 4:00 PM PST**

CEST/CET (UTC +2/+1): Thursday, September 14, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Thursday, November 9, 2023 1:00 AM CET

JST (UTC +9): Thursday, September 14, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Thursday, November 9, 2023 9:00 AM

AEST/AEDT (UTC +10/+11): Thursday, September 14, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Thursday, November 9, 2023 11:00 AM AEDT



Event Details:

* Race in KartRider: Drift during the designated Hot Times for bonus Lucci and Racer Points with each race!