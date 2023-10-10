 Skip to content

Koler update for 10 October 2023

Update Notes For EA 0.1.3.1389

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features:

  1. Added Little Wyvern. (Curable/Tameable)
  2. Added Full Map. (This feature doesn't have a key binding with controller yet)
  3. Added dungeon boss: Ludi(Inferno's Den)
  4. Added challenge rooms in the dungeon.
  5. Added golden chest to the challenge rooms. Golden chest can give you 3+ amount of relics.

Fixes:

  1. Fixed the issue where Radial Menu didn't point to the left slot when used with controller.
  2. Fixed the issue where Color Shards pickup disappeared for new player.

Improvements:

  1. The text of adding new items is displayed as the delta value now.
  2. The minimap has a 4x larger view area now.
  3. Remade the interaction system internally.
  4. Dropped items have more visible effect now.
  5. Dropped items have a SFX now.
  6. Dropped items can be automatically collected now.
  7. Player can be teleported into the room once touched the door now.
  8. The max instances of Magical Seed are limited to 2 now.
  9. Bouncing Lightning has a more optimized implementation now.
  10. NPC Optimization has been added to the game. You can enable it by going to Settings > Game > Enable NPC Optimization. This feature can provide an average FPS boost of 28%, and up to 120% on PCs with low-spec CPUs, especially on Horizon Mountain.

Rebalance:

  1. Dungeon chest has only a probability of 50% to drop 1 Pigment Bottle now.
  2. Buffy will no longer drop Dark Core. It can only be crafted from R, G, B color cores now.

and a bunch of small improvements.

