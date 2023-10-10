The following bugs have been fixed

・Ctrl fast forward sometimes causes the status bar in the lower right corner of the UI interface to disappear.

・There is a bug in the Feelling gain after every XXX, and the settlement screen after XXX is over shows 0.

・There is bug in the home base after fishing rain, the status bar in the bottom right corner of the UI shows the name charllotte instead of elsa.

・After clearing the elsa route and clicking on the charllotte route in the tips, the title of the tips changed to elsa route.

・If you go to town on weekends, you won't go home after dark, and you can go in and out of the coffee shop unlimited times.

・ctrl快进有时会导致右下角UI界面状态条消失。

・每次XXX过后的feelling获得也有bug，XXX结束后的结算界面显示的都是0。

・钓鱼雨后在家上垒也有bug，右下角UI界面状态条显示的是名字是charllotte并非elsa。

・通关elsa线后再点入tips里面的charllotte route提示标题也变成了elsa route。

・周末去镇上天黑不会自动回家，可以无限次进出咖啡店。