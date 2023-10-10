Update - October 9

Hi all,
This update once again consists mostly of responding to user feedback and adding quality of life changes. The most noticeable one is that offensives now trigger an After Action Report popup upon completion, similar to the one that appears afte raids. I've also fixed some issues that were brought up in the discussion forums, thank you to every one who pointed out issues.
Bugfixes/Changes:
- Added summary popup for mass offensives when the offensives are completed, similar to the end of trench raids.
- Fixed potential crash if units were ordered over the top despite being en route.
- Fixed line of sight so that units can no longer see or attack through terrain.
Before:
After:
- Rest and Guard Duty orders now cause platoons to stay within command range of their company HQs if the company HQ is also part of the issued order.
- Watch Duty orders issued over invalid areas now properly bring up a popup explaining why.
- Artillery no longer reposition themselves into front line trenches when returning from leave.
- Fixed vertical bar values in unit details popup.
- Updated unit status bar tooltips.
- Fixed behaviour of trench mortars, which were not attacking properly.
- Fixed Add Supplies orders when Logistics officer delegation was turned on.
- Supplying Area and Add Supplies orders now cause units to resupply immediately if initially empty-handed.
New Localization keys:
- OFFENSIVE_STAT_HEADER
- OFFENSIVE_STAT_SUMMARY_SUCCESS
- OFFENSIVE_STAT_SUMMARY_FAILURE
- OFFENSIVE_STAT_CASUALTIES
- OFFENSIVE_STAT_PRISONERS_LOST
- OFFENSIVE_STAT_KILLED
- OFFENSIVE_STAT_PRISONERS_TAKEN
- CONFIRMATION_ORDER_INVALID_TILES_GUARD_DUTY
- CONFIRMATION_ORDER_INVALID_TILES_GUARD_DUTY_UNDERGROUND
- TOOLTIP_MINIBARS_TOTAL_PREFIX
- TOOLTIP_MINIBAR_NUMBERS
- TOOLTIP_MINIBAR_MORALE
- TOOLTIP_MINIBAR_SUPPLY
- TOOLTIP_MINIBAR_READINESS
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update