Update - October 9

Hi all,

This update once again consists mostly of responding to user feedback and adding quality of life changes. The most noticeable one is that offensives now trigger an After Action Report popup upon completion, similar to the one that appears afte raids. I've also fixed some issues that were brought up in the discussion forums, thank you to every one who pointed out issues.

Bugfixes/Changes:

Added summary popup for mass offensives when the offensives are completed, similar to the end of trench raids.

Fixed potential crash if units were ordered over the top despite being en route.

Fixed line of sight so that units can no longer see or attack through terrain.

Before:



After:



Rest and Guard Duty orders now cause platoons to stay within command range of their company HQs if the company HQ is also part of the issued order.

Watch Duty orders issued over invalid areas now properly bring up a popup explaining why.

Artillery no longer reposition themselves into front line trenches when returning from leave.

Fixed vertical bar values in unit details popup.

Updated unit status bar tooltips.

Fixed behaviour of trench mortars, which were not attacking properly.

Fixed Add Supplies orders when Logistics officer delegation was turned on.

Supplying Area and Add Supplies orders now cause units to resupply immediately if initially empty-handed.

New Localization keys:

OFFENSIVE_STAT_HEADER

OFFENSIVE_STAT_SUMMARY_SUCCESS

OFFENSIVE_STAT_SUMMARY_FAILURE

OFFENSIVE_STAT_CASUALTIES

OFFENSIVE_STAT_PRISONERS_LOST

OFFENSIVE_STAT_KILLED

OFFENSIVE_STAT_PRISONERS_TAKEN

CONFIRMATION_ORDER_INVALID_TILES_GUARD_DUTY

CONFIRMATION_ORDER_INVALID_TILES_GUARD_DUTY_UNDERGROUND

TOOLTIP_MINIBARS_TOTAL_PREFIX

TOOLTIP_MINIBAR_NUMBERS

TOOLTIP_MINIBAR_MORALE

TOOLTIP_MINIBAR_SUPPLY

TOOLTIP_MINIBAR_READINESS

Thanks for playing!