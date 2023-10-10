Update Notes For EA 0.1.3.1388

New Features:
- Added Little Wyvern. (Curable/Tameable)
- Added Full Map. (This feature doesn't have a key binding with controller yet)
- Added dungeon boss Ludi to Inferno's Den
- Added challenge rooms to the dungeons.
- Added golden chest to the challenge rooms. Golden chest can give you 3+ amount of relics.
Fixes:
- Fixed the issue where Radial Menu didn't point to the left slot when used with controller.
Improvements:
- The text of adding new items is displayed as the delta value now.
- The minimap has a 4x larger view area now.
- Remade the interaction system internally.
- Dropped items have more visible effect now.
- Dropped items have a SFX now.
- Dropped items can be automatically collected now.
- Player can be teleported into the room once touched the door now.
- The max instances of Magical Seed are limited to 2 now.
- Bouncing Lightning has a more optimized implementation now.
- NPC Optimization has been added to the game. You can enable it by going to Settings > Game > Enable NPC Optimization. This feature can provide an average FPS boost of 28%, and up to 120% on PCs with low-spec CPUs, especially on Horizon Mountain.
Rebalance:
- Dungeon chest has only a probability of 50% to drop 1 Pigment Bottle now.
- Buffy will no longer drop Dark Core. It can only be crafted from R, G, B color cores now.
and a bunch of small improvements.
Changed files in this update