Noblesse Oblige: Legacy of the Sorcerer Kings update for 10 October 2023

The Tea Update

10 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It was brought to my attention that the game contained a disturbing lack of tea (achievements). This terrible oversight has been rectified!

In addition, minor patch notes:
=v0.8.6.7 Hotfix

  • Added some extra dialog in Chapter 1 to contextualize an important choice.
  • Corrected a rare crash in the prelude.
  • Corrected a spot in Chapter 4 where Cassander used the incorrect map sprite.
  • Corrected a spot in the prelude where Ariadne used an incorrect faceset.
  • Corrected a spot in Chapter 1 to ensure a soldier used the updated soldier faceset.
  • Various other minor fixes.

