The Tea Update

It was brought to my attention that the game contained a disturbing lack of tea (achievements). This terrible oversight has been rectified!
In addition, minor patch notes:
=v0.8.6.7 Hotfix
- Added some extra dialog in Chapter 1 to contextualize an important choice.
- Corrected a rare crash in the prelude.
- Corrected a spot in Chapter 4 where Cassander used the incorrect map sprite.
- Corrected a spot in the prelude where Ariadne used an incorrect faceset.
- Corrected a spot in Chapter 1 to ensure a soldier used the updated soldier faceset.
- Various other minor fixes.
