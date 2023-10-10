Crystal Project Update: Version 1.4.7

Graphic Options have been simplified. Most options have been moved into the new Advanced Graphic Options submenu. The new Quality option can be used to automatically adjust Advanced Graphic Options to common useful presets.
Bug fixes:
Fixed issue where game objects could get improperly mixed up when applying multiple mods that introduce new models of the same type (would most commonly occur with new Monsters). This fix will not retroactively modify existing save data for mods that have already been applied.
Fixed possible crash when interacting with a Crystal that didn't have a Crystal Name set on its corresponding class.
Fixed IsPlayerGender NPC Condition to properly display gender list instead of item list.
If Audio Engine has been set to NAudio and the game fails to start up because of it, it will now attempt to use the default Audio Engine instead of shutting down.
Fixed delay when first selecting New Game or Continue when many mods are available.
New modding features:
Added new NPC Action Types: UnlockJob, UnlockPassive, LearnAbility, and LearnPassive.
Added new Passive property: Default Locked. Use with UnlockPassive to have passives unlocked via NPCs.
Added new Ability Mod: AddSpecificStatusCountUser. Renamed existing AddSpecificStatusCount to AddSpecificStatusCountTarget.
Added new Ability Mods: StatusRestrictedTarget and StatusRestrictedUser. These ability mods function like existing StatusRequiredTarget and StatusRequiredUser except that their conditions pass instead when the selected status is not currently applied.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Changed files in this update