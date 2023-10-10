Steam Next Fest, the latest version is streaming on

Hi everyone

Thank you for the suggestions and ideas you gave us during the National Day, we adjusted and optimized the content of a version of the game based on your feedback. This update is mainly for the customize key functions, and now it will allow players to customize the button settings.On the other hand, the game currently supports PlayStation controllers that are not in place, so there will be inconsistencies in the icons and no vibration, which we will fix in the next time.

We have also solved some numerical adjustments.Enhancements have been made to previously weak items, and the amount of food recovery has been increased, so that newbies can have a better game experience in the early stage.

There are two events we held at the same time on the Steam Next Fest.

The first event is a stream of the current version of the game, which will include all four levels of new game.If you think it's good after playing the demo and curious about the content of the game, you can watch this stream and see how the development team is tortured by the game they designed :)

The second event is exclusive to all players and friends, a speedrun challenge for the demo.the detailed content can be added to DISCORD to understand~ And the community will also organize player internal tests and activation codes or other prize lotteries from time to time, I hope that all players and friends actively participate!

Discord Link：https://discord.gg/maCEnUAej2

Following is the latest updates