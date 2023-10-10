尊敬的各位玩家：
本次服務器維護工作已完成，遊戲登入功能已開啟，祝您遊戲愉快。
維護及更新內容：
更新秋季活動，活動詳情：https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/cronous-online/all/3225
