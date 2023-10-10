0.6.3: Controller and UI update

Hello friends! We have a handful of requested features here related to controls and the interface!

Added alternate gamepad key binding options. May cause issues if using a gamepad with 128+ buttons? (if this applies to you please send me a photo of that thing) ( EXISTING CUSTOM KEY BINDINGS RESET, SORRY!)

Began implementing button icons (currently only in input options)

Holding the slide button will now slide continuously. No more mashing required!

Added confirmation popup when exiting options. This should prevent accidentally backing out of the Options menu without saving your changes.

Fixed some wildly inaccurate labels on a handful of input bindings

NOTE REGARDING DIGITAL AND ANALOG INPUTS: There’s an engine bug when the same action is bound to a digital input and an analog input. I’ve implemented a workaround that fixes it 95% of the time, but because it’s not 100%, the input map still defaults to d-pad only. You can add an analog stick as an alternate input, but be aware that rapidly switching between the two MAY cause you to occasionally stop in your tracks or get stuck in a crouch. This will be fixed in Godot 4.2, which is nearing stable release, but that’s probably still at least a month or two away.