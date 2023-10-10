 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 10 October 2023

The International 2023 Talent Bundles

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This year’s talent has officially been announced. Where? In the “Talent” tab of the Compendium.

Are you back? Great. We’re assuming you went and stared at the portraits for a while and eventually thought to yourself “Staring is great, but I wish there were even more I could do to support the talent.” Well, here’s more good news: Talent sticker bundles are now available with 50% of the proceeds going directly to the talent.

There are 4 types of bundles (which sounds complicated, but really isn’t when you take the extra effort to break it all down into bullet points):

  • Standard Bundle: Standard Sticker = $0.99
  • Glitter Bundle: Glitter Sticker + Voiceline = $4.99
  • Holo Bundle: Holo Sticker + Voiceline + Autograph Rune = $9.99
  • Gold Bundle: Gold Sticker + Voiceline + Autograph Rune + Voiceline 2 = $19.99

In the past, one complicating factor would be figuring out when the voice lines would go away. The answer this year is simple: Never. Voice lines are now permanent, making them quite possibly the only thing in this fragile, fleeting life that lasts forever.

