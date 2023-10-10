 Skip to content

Super Puzzle Cross update for 10 October 2023

Two new NPCs join Super Puzzle Cross

Build 12399227

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Super Puzzle Cross updates to 0.2.12, bringing a wide variety of changes, including two new NPCs!

Version 0.2.12

Carl the Color Knight  
-Replaces Pat the Librarian  
-Selects a color, either one of the favored colors of the zone, or one at random if there are no favored colors  
-Provides one of several effects based on the selected color  
-Either increase chance for piece color, or change color of one gear, or choose a free artifact of the selected color

Sam the Swordsmith  
-Replaces Ben the Weakener  
-Choose between dropping a sword immediately or buying a sword artifact  
-Sam retains Ben's powerful item

Trident Artifact  
-New artifact that gives 5 tridents  
-Obtained through coin drops or Carl

Damien the Power Broker  
-Added additional text to explain hints

Bill, Bob, Jeff, and Greg  
-If you decline their powerful item, you still recieve their book as normal

Order Token  
-No longer remains on the field while in effect  
-Instead the animation will remain for the duration and the sound will replay at the end

Demon Enemy  
-The Boss's color absorb now effects all dropped pieces like Pet and Armor pieces

Ninja Wrap Helmet  
-Now effects all dropped pieces like Pet and Armor pieces  
-Now effects pieces with capsule shaped match areas (axe pieces)

Mystic Cowl Helmet  
-Now effects all dropped pieces like Pet and Armor pieces

Egg Piece  
-No longer changes color of pieces if the Egg Piece is gray

Skull Mask  
-Now a powerful item from an npc

Bone Attacks  
-Bone attacks now have capsule shaped match areas, and should chain a little easier

Intro animation  
-Background music added

Bugfixes  
-Booming Shield has colored corners  
-Slime enemy no longer plays sound on load  
-Trex enemy no longer plays sound on load  
-Damien no longer interferes with goat rock masking  
-Secret Enemy Piece Info now displays correctly  
-Secret Enemy will no longer re-drop virus pieces

