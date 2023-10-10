Two new NPCs join Super Puzzle Cross

Super Puzzle Cross updates to 0.2.12, bringing a wide variety of changes, including two new NPCs!
Version 0.2.12
Carl the Color Knight
-Replaces Pat the Librarian
-Selects a color, either one of the favored colors of the zone, or one at random if there are no favored colors
-Provides one of several effects based on the selected color
-Either increase chance for piece color, or change color of one gear, or choose a free artifact of the selected color
Sam the Swordsmith
-Replaces Ben the Weakener
-Choose between dropping a sword immediately or buying a sword artifact
-Sam retains Ben's powerful item
Trident Artifact
-New artifact that gives 5 tridents
-Obtained through coin drops or Carl
Damien the Power Broker
-Added additional text to explain hints
Bill, Bob, Jeff, and Greg
-If you decline their powerful item, you still recieve their book as normal
Order Token
-No longer remains on the field while in effect
-Instead the animation will remain for the duration and the sound will replay at the end
Demon Enemy
-The Boss's color absorb now effects all dropped pieces like Pet and Armor pieces
Ninja Wrap Helmet
-Now effects all dropped pieces like Pet and Armor pieces
-Now effects pieces with capsule shaped match areas (axe pieces)
Mystic Cowl Helmet
-Now effects all dropped pieces like Pet and Armor pieces
Egg Piece
-No longer changes color of pieces if the Egg Piece is gray
Skull Mask
-Now a powerful item from an npc
Bone Attacks
-Bone attacks now have capsule shaped match areas, and should chain a little easier
Intro animation
-Background music added
Bugfixes
-Booming Shield has colored corners
-Slime enemy no longer plays sound on load
-Trex enemy no longer plays sound on load
-Damien no longer interferes with goat rock masking
-Secret Enemy Piece Info now displays correctly
-Secret Enemy will no longer re-drop virus pieces
Changed files in this update