- I've increase the light range of the basic campfire.
- Now there is a total of 10 fresh water ponds on the map.
- The game will now start at sunrise.
- The basic saw bench now have 5 convert slots.
- A new oil lamp has been added to the game.
Turn animal fat into fuel for the oil lamp using the campfire.
- A few things has been done on the land.
- Tribe man dead body despawn time is now set to 180 seconds.
- Combat dogs can now be looted. They provide buckshot ammo and gun powder.
They might explode when hit.
The ISLE Survival update for 10 October 2023
Mini Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2503601
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update