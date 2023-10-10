 Skip to content

The ISLE Survival update for 10 October 2023

Mini Update

Build 12399213 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • I've increase the light range of the basic campfire.
  • Now there is a total of 10 fresh water ponds on the map.
  • The game will now start at sunrise.
  • The basic saw bench now have 5 convert slots.
  • A new oil lamp has been added to the game.
    Turn animal fat into fuel for the oil lamp using the campfire.
  • A few things has been done on the land.
  • Tribe man dead body despawn time is now set to 180 seconds.
  • Combat dogs can now be looted. They provide buckshot ammo and gun powder.
    They might explode when hit.

Changed files in this update

