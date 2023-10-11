v01.021.06584.03

NEW CONTENTS & FEATURES
- NEW Hero Vennie is now available in Shop
- NEW Hero Vennie Skin is now available in Shop
BUG FIXES & OPTIMIZATIONS
- Fixed the issue of incorrect display of product images in the Store.
