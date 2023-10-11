 Skip to content

QUANTAAR update for 11 October 2023

v01.021.06584.03

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW CONTENTS & FEATURES

  • NEW Hero Vennie is now available in Shop
  • NEW Hero Vennie Skin is now available in Shop

BUG FIXES & OPTIMIZATIONS

  • Fixed the issue of incorrect display of product images in the Store.

