version 0.8.6 'Sacrifice'

Having some disruptive bakery shifts this week, but wanted to get this out. A Sacrifice system is finally in place, which causes that "Sacrifice" action to do something (upgrade held items). Also increased the space for starting options and added a celebratory Goblin culture that gets an extra bonus from sacrificing. There are a few gamefeel adjustments as well

General

"Sacrifice" will now upgrade your Main-hand weapon (if sacrificing a weapon) or a corresponding equipped armor. If no corresponding item is equipped, Sacrifice will add +20 max Life. Added flashing effects and messages for all this

The upgrade amount will scale with the stats of the item, so an upgraded item gets even more bonuses, and this can create some interesting decisions with Pallas / Bheith Nochti

Glory-up screen now shows encumbrance, and encumbrance / speed turn red / green like in the inventory (will eventually have an option to have all stats visible for the player, so that functionality of the old glory-up screen won't be lost

Changed the color of "on attack" and "on hit" in descriptions to match that of that attack / hit event (so it follows the same rule as "on prayer" here - this might have to be implemented for things like "on block" too, but I'm not sure, it creates some visual conflict with viewing stat bonuses -- just trying it out)

Reduced block% added by shields from 75%->50%

Corrosion now deals 1 fire damage on being attacked, per stack (like Freeze)

Cultures / Powers etc

Added Goblin culture, gains +1 base Speed and +25 max Life when Sacrificing any item

Skeleton culture now has Eris's old divine intervention bonus, gaining 1 of every attribute

Liturgist's Worshippers now self-destruct after 1 game turn, while dealing 500 astral damage to an adjacent enemy

Blood Retort now deals 75 damage to you

Blood Retort, Gore Cult, Robe of Gore and Apostle Mask now all limited to 1 enemy in range 4

Mirror Image cost reduced, Psychomorphs given 3 range

Enemies

Added a new "Protection" effect that limits damage taken to 1 -- it can't last more than 1 game turn, and has a chance to be removed when attacked. This will hopefully help the gamefeel a little bit and force "kill everything on entrance" builds to sometimes have to respond to something

Protection: Harm applies Protection when the enemy takes more than 15% max life in damage

Protection: Death applies Protection when another enemy dies

Items