 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Path of Achra update for 10 October 2023

version 0.8.6 'Sacrifice'

Share · View all patches · Build 12399146 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Having some disruptive bakery shifts this week, but wanted to get this out. A Sacrifice system is finally in place, which causes that "Sacrifice" action to do something (upgrade held items). Also increased the space for starting options and added a celebratory Goblin culture that gets an extra bonus from sacrificing. There are a few gamefeel adjustments as well

General

  • "Sacrifice" will now upgrade your Main-hand weapon (if sacrificing a weapon) or a corresponding equipped armor. If no corresponding item is equipped, Sacrifice will add +20 max Life. Added flashing effects and messages for all this
  • The upgrade amount will scale with the stats of the item, so an upgraded item gets even more bonuses, and this can create some interesting decisions with Pallas / Bheith Nochti
  • Glory-up screen now shows encumbrance, and encumbrance / speed turn red / green like in the inventory (will eventually have an option to have all stats visible for the player, so that functionality of the old glory-up screen won't be lost
  • Changed the color of "on attack" and "on hit" in descriptions to match that of that attack / hit event (so it follows the same rule as "on prayer" here - this might have to be implemented for things like "on block" too, but I'm not sure, it creates some visual conflict with viewing stat bonuses -- just trying it out)
  • Reduced block% added by shields from 75%->50%
  • Corrosion now deals 1 fire damage on being attacked, per stack (like Freeze)

Cultures / Powers etc

  • Added Goblin culture, gains +1 base Speed and +25 max Life when Sacrificing any item
  • Skeleton culture now has Eris's old divine intervention bonus, gaining 1 of every attribute
  • Liturgist's Worshippers now self-destruct after 1 game turn, while dealing 500 astral damage to an adjacent enemy
  • Blood Retort now deals 75 damage to you
  • Blood Retort, Gore Cult, Robe of Gore and Apostle Mask now all limited to 1 enemy in range 4
  • Mirror Image cost reduced, Psychomorphs given 3 range

Enemies

  • Added a new "Protection" effect that limits damage taken to 1 -- it can't last more than 1 game turn, and has a chance to be removed when attacked. This will hopefully help the gamefeel a little bit and force "kill everything on entrance" builds to sometimes have to respond to something
  • Protection: Harm applies Protection when the enemy takes more than 15% max life in damage
  • Protection: Death applies Protection when another enemy dies

Items

  • Added Mask of Acid, increases applied Corrosion by +3, when attacked by an adjacent enemy applies Corrosion to the attacker and deals fire damage to them based on their Corrosion stacks
  • Added Syre Shield, applies Corrosion on block, amount = Strength
  • Added Hamid Pendant, applies Corrosion to YOU on stand still, causes Corrosion stacks to increase all damage you deal by +5
  • Added Espara (leg armorr), applies 2 corrosion to adjacent enemies on being dealt damage
  • Added Claideb, slash damage, melee, on initial attack, performs an attack against a random adjacent enemy for each empty armor slot
  • Added Skiagh, shield, on block applies Inflame to your = 2* empty armor slots
  • Added Tachi, Slash damage, melee, on attack deals Slash damage to an adjacent enemy = 50% of your Main-hand Hit
  • Mask of Blood reworked, now applies +3 Stacks of Bleed, on being attacked applies 2 bleed to attacker and heals you for total Bleed stacks
  • Xyston now increases physical damage based on 10% of your Armor
  • Crystal Helm now instead adds +50 Hit per point of Inflex
  • Amethyst Helm no longer inflexible
  • Jade Helm now also grants +10 Hit per Willpower
  • Toothed Sword blood damage on kill reduced to 50% of Main-hand Hit, no longer heals, instead deals 50 Blood damage to you

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2128272 Depot 2128272
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link