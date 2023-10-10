version 0.8.6 'Sacrifice'

Having some disruptive bakery shifts this week, but wanted to get this out. A Sacrifice system is finally in place, which causes that "Sacrifice" action to do something (upgrade held items). Also increased the space for starting options and added a celebratory Goblin culture that gets an extra bonus from sacrificing. There are a few gamefeel adjustments as well
General
- "Sacrifice" will now upgrade your Main-hand weapon (if sacrificing a weapon) or a corresponding equipped armor. If no corresponding item is equipped, Sacrifice will add +20 max Life. Added flashing effects and messages for all this
- The upgrade amount will scale with the stats of the item, so an upgraded item gets even more bonuses, and this can create some interesting decisions with Pallas / Bheith Nochti
- Glory-up screen now shows encumbrance, and encumbrance / speed turn red / green like in the inventory (will eventually have an option to have all stats visible for the player, so that functionality of the old glory-up screen won't be lost
- Changed the color of "on attack" and "on hit" in descriptions to match that of that attack / hit event (so it follows the same rule as "on prayer" here - this might have to be implemented for things like "on block" too, but I'm not sure, it creates some visual conflict with viewing stat bonuses -- just trying it out)
- Reduced block% added by shields from 75%->50%
- Corrosion now deals 1 fire damage on being attacked, per stack (like Freeze)
Cultures / Powers etc
- Added Goblin culture, gains +1 base Speed and +25 max Life when Sacrificing any item
- Skeleton culture now has Eris's old divine intervention bonus, gaining 1 of every attribute
- Liturgist's Worshippers now self-destruct after 1 game turn, while dealing 500 astral damage to an adjacent enemy
- Blood Retort now deals 75 damage to you
- Blood Retort, Gore Cult, Robe of Gore and Apostle Mask now all limited to 1 enemy in range 4
- Mirror Image cost reduced, Psychomorphs given 3 range
Enemies
- Added a new "Protection" effect that limits damage taken to 1 -- it can't last more than 1 game turn, and has a chance to be removed when attacked. This will hopefully help the gamefeel a little bit and force "kill everything on entrance" builds to sometimes have to respond to something
- Protection: Harm applies Protection when the enemy takes more than 15% max life in damage
- Protection: Death applies Protection when another enemy dies
Items
- Added Mask of Acid, increases applied Corrosion by +3, when attacked by an adjacent enemy applies Corrosion to the attacker and deals fire damage to them based on their Corrosion stacks
- Added Syre Shield, applies Corrosion on block, amount = Strength
- Added Hamid Pendant, applies Corrosion to YOU on stand still, causes Corrosion stacks to increase all damage you deal by +5
- Added Espara (leg armorr), applies 2 corrosion to adjacent enemies on being dealt damage
- Added Claideb, slash damage, melee, on initial attack, performs an attack against a random adjacent enemy for each empty armor slot
- Added Skiagh, shield, on block applies Inflame to your = 2* empty armor slots
- Added Tachi, Slash damage, melee, on attack deals Slash damage to an adjacent enemy = 50% of your Main-hand Hit
- Mask of Blood reworked, now applies +3 Stacks of Bleed, on being attacked applies 2 bleed to attacker and heals you for total Bleed stacks
- Xyston now increases physical damage based on 10% of your Armor
- Crystal Helm now instead adds +50 Hit per point of Inflex
- Amethyst Helm no longer inflexible
- Jade Helm now also grants +10 Hit per Willpower
- Toothed Sword blood damage on kill reduced to 50% of Main-hand Hit, no longer heals, instead deals 50 Blood damage to you
