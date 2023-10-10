 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kardashev Playtest update for 10 October 2023

0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12399134 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Big new patch, and first new 0.X release. The patch includes the ability to SAVE/LOAD! Save your progress and load it next time you want to play.

Please expect this to be buggy, as we have added a lot of code, but these bugs will be patched quickly as they are found.

For now you are limited to one save/load slot, but this will be expanded to multiple shortly. We want to limit the new code that is being tested, and stress test that before we add more functionality.

[url=https://steamcommunity.com/linkfilter/?url=https://discord.gg/KtWhSqe54J]Please join the Discord to report any bugs.
[/url]

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2600751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link