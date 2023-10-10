Big new patch, and first new 0.X release. The patch includes the ability to SAVE/LOAD! Save your progress and load it next time you want to play.

Please expect this to be buggy, as we have added a lot of code, but these bugs will be patched quickly as they are found.

For now you are limited to one save/load slot, but this will be expanded to multiple shortly. We want to limit the new code that is being tested, and stress test that before we add more functionality.

Please join the Discord to report any bugs.

