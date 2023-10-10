Patch 18.4 - Crash Improvements and Bugfixes

Hey everyone, we've got another patch lined up with bug fixes and crash improvements (hopefully, more info below):

A crash has been occurring randomly within the game, usually after level transitions and restarting the game, we've made some attempts at improving some of our code to circumvent these crashes however it's a tough thing to fix- if you come across any crashes, please keep note of what was happening (if you were loading a new level, which level, etc.) so we can investigate further and make more improvements, apologies for all of the crashes!

Fixed: kicking objects in tutorial does not progress the step to move forward

Fixed: enemies can get out of the tutorial bounds

Fixed: objects can get out of the tutorial bounds (let us know if this still happens)

Fixed: AI Navigation not working in some sections of the tutorial

Fixed: Pressing R to restart on Legend difficulty would lock your game in a loading screen

Additionally a few more fixes with levels here and there, we're always looking for more things to improve in the game so please yell at us if you experience any issues!

We'll be looking at adding more content, etc. soon but we want to continue polishing any issues first before moving on to adding new things (aka more bugs).

Thank you to everyone who submitted bugs and feedback, we'll continue getting to work.