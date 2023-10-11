 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fablecraft Closed Beta update for 11 October 2023

Patch 0.7.11

Share · View all patches · Build 12398923 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • BugFix: Large text length no longer creates margin issues.
  • BugFix: Display Image now properly updates in Story Scene.
  • BugFix: Video Chat should no longer crash on receiving certain control characters.
  • BugFix: Highlands Dice faces now display proper pips.
  • BugFix: Font Kerning Fix.
  • Feature: Audio volume now starts at 50% for new installs instead of 100% [Sorry to your ears!]
  • Feature: Added animations to the character details page.
  • Credits Typo Fixes.
  • Long chat text length no longer causes margin issues.
  • VFX: Polish
  • Polish pass for Shadow Bandit Ranged and Melee attacks.
  • Polish pass for Generic Ranged and Melee attacks.
  • Minor master/trail shader tweaks.
  • Fix for Swipe after shader tweaks, also fixed delay for second swipe bump.
  • GMG Minor Visual Enhancements and new UI pills.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2177871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2177872
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link