- BugFix: Large text length no longer creates margin issues.
- BugFix: Display Image now properly updates in Story Scene.
- BugFix: Video Chat should no longer crash on receiving certain control characters.
- BugFix: Highlands Dice faces now display proper pips.
- BugFix: Font Kerning Fix.
- Feature: Audio volume now starts at 50% for new installs instead of 100% [Sorry to your ears!]
- Feature: Added animations to the character details page.
- Credits Typo Fixes.
- VFX: Polish
- Polish pass for Shadow Bandit Ranged and Melee attacks.
- Polish pass for Generic Ranged and Melee attacks.
- Minor master/trail shader tweaks.
- Fix for Swipe after shader tweaks, also fixed delay for second swipe bump.
- GMG Minor Visual Enhancements and new UI pills.
Fablecraft Closed Beta update for 11 October 2023
Patch 0.7.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
