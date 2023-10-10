🔥 Update 3.1 - Big Cooking Update 🍳

🍳 Cooking Dynamics:

🔹 ⚖️ Ingredient size influences food value.

🔹 🍲 Boosts for discovering unknown recipes.

🔹 🌟 Value spike for first-time cooked recipes.

🔹 🍀 Lucky Clover card can up your cooked item's worth.

🔹 🍿 Corn turns to popcorn & 🍚 into cooked rice.

🔹 🧮 Refined recipe value calculation.

🔹 🥣 Created preferred cooking container for every recipe.

🔹 🆕 Added Stove Top Oven & Fusion Cooker (Art 🎨 pending remake!).

🔹 🌊 Cooked items now float when boiling.

🔹 🎵 Added sound effect for cooking.

🔹 🥘 Fixed Wok Cooking Container visibility on oil.

🔹 🍢 Revamped Takoyaki Recipe - no more Tako Tamago duplication on ingredients for recipe.

🔹 💎 Fixed glitch with crystal frying pan.

🔹 🚀 Shortcut Start button for cooking from full recipe added.

🔹 📚 Fixed lag on cookbook screen.

🛠️ Fixes:

🔹 🍖 Removed duplicates: slime, slime bulb, bat wing, and bone from completionist tab.

🔹 🏺 Fixed Bonus Room 'Pick a Pot' not vanishing when shattered.

🔹 🐞 Bug squashed with trashing cards.

🔹 🐌 Fixed Aderly's dialog portrait during snail form.

🔹 🚫 Repairing Shipping Bin Fix: no more issues if no active shipping bin quest when loading.

🍽️ Additions & Changes:

🔹 🕹️ Use both arcade tickets from inventory & cached at arcade.

🔹 🍦 Reduced Taiyaki Ice Cream at town square to 45.

🔹 🏆 Tweaked Achievements: Loads of Affection, Heart Cultivator & Gift Whisperer.

Thanks for all the love and support ❤️

Lots of Love,

David