Cornucopia update for 10 October 2023

🔥 Update 3.1 - Big Cooking Update 🍳

Build 12398707

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🍳 Cooking Dynamics:

🔹 ⚖️ Ingredient size influences food value.
🔹 🍲 Boosts for discovering unknown recipes.
🔹 🌟 Value spike for first-time cooked recipes.
🔹 🍀 Lucky Clover card can up your cooked item's worth.
🔹 🍿 Corn turns to popcorn & 🍚 into cooked rice.
🔹 🧮 Refined recipe value calculation.
🔹 🥣 Created preferred cooking container for every recipe.
🔹 🆕 Added Stove Top Oven & Fusion Cooker (Art 🎨 pending remake!).
🔹 🌊 Cooked items now float when boiling.
🔹 🎵 Added sound effect for cooking.
🔹 🥘 Fixed Wok Cooking Container visibility on oil.
🔹 🍢 Revamped Takoyaki Recipe - no more Tako Tamago duplication on ingredients for recipe.
🔹 💎 Fixed glitch with crystal frying pan.
🔹 🚀 Shortcut Start button for cooking from full recipe added.
🔹 📚 Fixed lag on cookbook screen.

🛠️ Fixes:

🔹 🍖 Removed duplicates: slime, slime bulb, bat wing, and bone from completionist tab.
🔹 🏺 Fixed Bonus Room 'Pick a Pot' not vanishing when shattered.
🔹 🐞 Bug squashed with trashing cards.
🔹 🐌 Fixed Aderly's dialog portrait during snail form.
🔹 🚫 Repairing Shipping Bin Fix: no more issues if no active shipping bin quest when loading.

🍽️ Additions & Changes:

🔹 🕹️ Use both arcade tickets from inventory & cached at arcade.
🔹 🍦 Reduced Taiyaki Ice Cream at town square to 45.
🔹 🏆 Tweaked Achievements: Loads of Affection, Heart Cultivator & Gift Whisperer.

Thanks for all the love and support ❤️

Lots of Love,
David

