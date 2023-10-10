Update 111e7 Balance Hotfix 2

Howdy Everyone!
I've been working away ingesting your feedback on Tournament Toby, and tweaking things to de-emphasize the impact of random weapons being good/terrible from a pool, to even out the difficulty between runs.
This means that this balance hotfix technically makes things easier, but in a way that I feel lessens frustration. Some challenge will be mixed back in on the Encryption/Construct front soon tho, so you shouldn't assume that every once of these hotfixes will move things homogenously in the direction of ease.
Many thanks to the H3 discord folks for doing live testing and feedback cycles on this!
Cheers,
-Anton
Balance Changelog 2
Changes:
- Weapons that fire .410 have been reclassified as the power level of ‘pistol’ in metadata, as their total energy output places them in that class. This will prevent them from spawning in Take & Hold in contexts where a ‘shotgun power’ weapon should spawn.
- Orthogonal Encryption movement speed increased
- Polymorphic Encryption Physics material tweaked to prevent overpen
Changes To Tournament Toby:
- Bolt Action Pool now excludes Obrez weapons and pistol caliber bolt actions
- Break action Shotgun Pool now only contains 2 shot weapons
- Light Operator Sosig health and stagger resist lowered
- Medium Operator Sosig health and stagger resist lowered
- Light and Medium Operator Bleed constants changed
- Heavy Operator Sosig Turning Speed GREATLY reduced.
- Heavy Operator Sosig Suppression Resistance increased.
- Operator NODs changed to 2, 3 and 4 element to correspond to Light, Medium, Heavy for faster identification
- Operator NOD physics material changed to something more penetrable
- Operator Medium Sosig Gasmask collision rebuilt so that visor is now plastic physic material
Fixes:
- Fixed Agile, Polymorphic and Orthogonal Encryption from being able to move through laser grid
Changed depots in evencoolerbranchforultrachads branch