Update 111e7 Balance Hotfix 2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy Everyone!

I've been working away ingesting your feedback on Tournament Toby, and tweaking things to de-emphasize the impact of random weapons being good/terrible from a pool, to even out the difficulty between runs.

This means that this balance hotfix technically makes things easier, but in a way that I feel lessens frustration. Some challenge will be mixed back in on the Encryption/Construct front soon tho, so you shouldn't assume that every once of these hotfixes will move things homogenously in the direction of ease.

Many thanks to the H3 discord folks for doing live testing and feedback cycles on this!

Cheers,

-Anton

Balance Changelog 2

Changes:

Weapons that fire .410 have been reclassified as the power level of ‘pistol’ in metadata, as their total energy output places them in that class. This will prevent them from spawning in Take & Hold in contexts where a ‘shotgun power’ weapon should spawn.

Orthogonal Encryption movement speed increased

Polymorphic Encryption Physics material tweaked to prevent overpen

Changes To Tournament Toby:

Bolt Action Pool now excludes Obrez weapons and pistol caliber bolt actions

Break action Shotgun Pool now only contains 2 shot weapons

Light Operator Sosig health and stagger resist lowered

Medium Operator Sosig health and stagger resist lowered

Light and Medium Operator Bleed constants changed

Heavy Operator Sosig Turning Speed GREATLY reduced.

Heavy Operator Sosig Suppression Resistance increased.

Operator NODs changed to 2, 3 and 4 element to correspond to Light, Medium, Heavy for faster identification

Operator NOD physics material changed to something more penetrable

Operator Medium Sosig Gasmask collision rebuilt so that visor is now plastic physic material

Fixes: