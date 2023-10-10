 Skip to content

A Good Place To Die update for 10 October 2023

Created achievement of 10 dead zombies.

Build 12398611 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Created achievement for 01 dead zombie.
Created achievement of 10 dead zombies.

