Measurement Units, Music & Sound

Updated measurement inputs to display either metric or imperial units
You can switch between the unit systems in the Settings panel, under Other Settings
Music & Sound
Added 4 more background music tracks
Added sound effects for menu button clicks, clicks on furniture in the catalog, moving furniture, changing furniture colors, and setting furniture material.
Bugfix: Removed lag when a sound effect is played for the first time
Other Changes
When adding a furniture from the catalog to the layout, the furniture is now added to the center of the screen. Previously, the furniture would be created at the bottom-right corner, where the Add button is located
Bugfix: Movement keybinds were not being saved properly
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Changed files in this update