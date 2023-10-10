 Skip to content

Roomvas update for 10 October 2023

Measurement Units, Music & Sound

Build 12398605 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Measurement Units
  • Updated measurement inputs to display either metric or imperial units
  • You can switch between the unit systems in the Settings panel, under Other Settings
Music & Sound
  • Added 4 more background music tracks
  • Added sound effects for menu button clicks, clicks on furniture in the catalog, moving furniture, changing furniture colors, and setting furniture material.
  • Bugfix: Removed lag when a sound effect is played for the first time
Other Changes
  • When adding a furniture from the catalog to the layout, the furniture is now added to the center of the screen. Previously, the furniture would be created at the bottom-right corner, where the Add button is located
  • Bugfix: Movement keybinds were not being saved properly

