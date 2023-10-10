 Skip to content

The Rush update for 10 October 2023

Nondescript Update

Build 12398524 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some issues with keyboard and controller inputs
  • Expanded and tweaked stage 7
  • Fixed some bugs
  • Added a checkpoint to stage 2, but only on lower difficulties (more similar checkpoints will be added to other stages soon)
  • Tweaked pause menu dialogue
  • Nerfed Triple (just a hair)
  • Other things I cannot remember right now

