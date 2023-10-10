- Fixed some issues with keyboard and controller inputs
- Expanded and tweaked stage 7
- Fixed some bugs
- Added a checkpoint to stage 2, but only on lower difficulties (more similar checkpoints will be added to other stages soon)
- Tweaked pause menu dialogue
- Nerfed Triple (just a hair)
- Other things I cannot remember right now
The Rush update for 10 October 2023
Nondescript Update
