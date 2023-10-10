Bloons TD 6 - Update Notes! Version 39.0

Available now for most (Still processing on Epic, Netflix, Amazon and Arcade no ETA yet) please restart your storefront or be patient if it does not appear for you, these updates can take some time to be rolled out to every region due to how the storefronts are set up.

Update Video: https://youtu.be/-1M6aUdjzso

Key New Features

Map Editor! We are so excited to release the Map Editor, in planning for 2 years and in active development this whole year. Bloons has a long history of player created content and we are delighted to add Map creation and sharing to BTD6 in the most robust and in-game format ever available! We stretched to include as much capability as possible in this first release, and we already have a long wishlist for future updates, and we’ll temper that after seeing what incredible creations you come up with and the top features you’d like to see included in updates. Have fun and please share your creativity with your friends and the whole community! Other player’s custom maps can be played right from level 20 when the Content Browser opens up Find the Map Editor via the Edit Map button inside Play Social, or from the Create button in the Content Browser Maps tab Don’t be surprised - there is an unlock gate for Map Editor. At player rank 50 Map Creation can be unlocked for 6000 Monkey Money (same ballpark as the top Hero skins and fully grindable), or directly via IAP (on platforms that have IAP), which we included in response to players looking for more ways to support the game and future updates. The rank unlock helps ensure that players have a reasonable understanding of the game and how map obstacles and difficulty work before they get to work creating their own. Most importantly, Map Editor works on all platforms and devices. We’ve never been able to provide an editor this robust in-game and on all devices before, so we’re thrilled to offer this level of creative control on all devices including phones. Please see more details about the Map Editor features and scope below!



New Awesome

New Hero Skin - Book Wyrm Etienne Switching out drones for dragons seems like a pretty awesome thing to do. A favorite of the team, channeling many of our book-devouring nerdy pasts (and presents!), Book Wyrm celebrates the power of imagination that has led most of us to make and play games.

New (Revenge) Map - Dark Path Continuing the BTD tradition of more challenging versions of favorite maps that started with Rink Revenge 10 years ago, Dark Path takes the pristine triple back park setting and flips both the Bloon path and the placeable areas on their heads. Revenge is most sweet when served dark!

New Quests! Drone Flying 101 - discover Etienne’s strengths and weaknesses Obyn’s Gardening School - discover Obyn’s strengths and weaknesses Grow Less Than Galaxili! - least tiers challenge quest on Geared

New Monkey Knowledge Paragon of Power, any paragon will gain a large boost to its attack speed so long as you have no T5s of the same tower type placed

New Trophy Store Items Heroes: Admiral Brickell Aerial Deployment placement (70) Monkeys: Dart Monkey Pumpkin Spiked Balls projectiles (50), Alchemist Slime Cube pet (120) Co-op: Paragon emote (75) Game & UI: Tropical Carnival - Classy Brass Mix jukebox track (70), Pumpkin Patch profile banner (300)

Competition Winning items Reddit competition winner avatars (50 trophies each) in no particular order: Pancake - I CANNOT SEE by u/Xalsona What a suspicious looking monkey by atomic_pizza Tea Time Sauda by u/ReconScoutTeemo The Admiral and the Doves by u/Thinkin_G Down, Not Out by Loose Noose

New CT Team Store items Base Props: Monkey Jack O Lantern Team Banners: Contested Garden banner Icons: Skull Candle icon Frames: Spiked Coffin frame



Game Changes / Additions

Boss Event Penalty Timer reworked to be more mathematical

Boss Event default Penalty Time changed from: 10s > 10 + round number * 0.25

While Penalty time is counting in Boss Events cash generating abilities will stop cooling down

Extra Contested Territory logic added to support newer content

Beast Handler now enabled for CT

Phayze & Dreadbloon now enabled for CT

Custom Challenges will now display the version they were verified in rather than the version they are uploaded in.

Map Editor Feature List

Terrain First tab on the toolbar sets the terrain texture and type for your map Select the different terrain texture options to choose the main background color and feel for your map Note there are two water based terrain options if you want to favor water towers; please review the Areas section below if you want to add islands! There is also a second header tab for map effects that can add ambience (e.g. Rain/Fog/Leaves), but only one of these can be active at a time

Paths Second tab allows you to place one or multiple paths and choose their texture Drag one of the path images from the toolbar to the map. This will place the start of your track, and you can pick up this green cone to move where it starts. Draw the map you want by selecting other points on the map and this will place “nodes” that you can move individually End your path by placing a node into the shadowed perimeter. For now, tracks must end at the perimeter of the map and no paths can end in the interior of the map. If you don’t like where the blue end-path node is placed, you can select it and move it. To add multiple paths, drag another path on the map from the panel (maximum of 5) To edit the texture of any path, select it in the path list within the toolbar, and select another texture type. You may also delete paths from this list. The Path Width arrows allow you to customize how the path looks

Props Third tab has a selection of Props. From grass to rocks, wooden barrels to a fountain of sparks. These will be the big objects, sight blockers, decorations and awesomeness that will make your map pop! Use the drop down menu to filter the selection of Props. So you can see all the trees, or all the Props that would be at home on a meadow (monkey or otherwise) Drag a Prop onto your map and the Prop adjustment panel will come up, allowing you to fine tune the Prop’s scale, rotation, tilt and position. You can enable/disable “Blocking” and “Animation” for certain Props. Tap/click on a Prop to enable multi-place mode. When you place a Prop In multi-place mode, another Prop will be automatically selected ready to be placed somewhere else. (Available for stamps too) Some Props are platforms that allow you to place towers on them. These can be used to give towers sight above smaller props, add a small area for land placement in water, or water placement on land. Props that block Line-of-Sight can have “Blocking” disabled so that towers will be able to see past them. You can use this for Props you move into crazy and wacky positions or in case the blocking doesn’t make sense for your map. (Use sight or tower blocking Areas to make this work how you want)

Stamps Fourth tab is home to all sorts of decorations! These are 2D options that can be placed onto the map to add a bit of detail (like flowers and leaves) Other stamps are semi-opaque to provide additional effects, like shadow stamps to add more depth to the scene, or river rocks that give the effect of a stream bed if placed in water You can also remove specific stamps using the erase tool.

Areas The fifth (last) tab on the toolbar and the main tool for creating a combination of terrains or for mixtures of land and water Drag an area of the type desired into the map. It will start with a default of 4 nodes, but you can add nodes to make more refined shapes. While an area layer is selected, you can change the area background type by selecting another area background type When done select the green tick mark To add multiple areas, drag another area out onto the map (maximum of 10 layers). To edit an individual area, select the “Area 1….10” from the scrolling list of areas inside the toolbar, where you can also choose to delete or hide that area. Note that some Areas are tagged as water, shot blocking, and placement blocking; shot blocking and placement blocking areas are not visible on the final map

Layering With so much happening on a map, we have included a layer reorder panel (visually 3 stacked diamond shaped layers). This allows certain things to be raised to the top of the stack and lets them be placed “above” other things or below them. You can also toggle on/off all props from here if you want to edit things that are under them like stamps/paths/areas!

Tips & Tricks The Randomizer option - You will see a checkbox labeled Randomize, if selected, props and stamps will have their rotation randomized on each placement. Getting the right rotation on a stamp will be improved, but for now, place them in a blank space somewhere on your map until you get the rotation you need. Then erase the pile of stamps when you’re done. We will add a way to do this more easily in a future update. Use different layers for making stamps. It's easier to manage if things go wrong Try using props from the same theme set, this can give a more uniform look When making paths/areas, the shorter the tangent the sharper the corner Try rotating/scaling items and combining them with other items to make them appear as something new



Bug Fixes & General Changes

A number of localization updates and fixes

Resolved an issue sometimes incorrectly blocking abilities from being used

Resolved an issue with hero portrait updates not correctly displaying when viewing upgrades within the Heroes menu

Resolved a rare case which could prevent abilities from being activated when they should be ready

Resolved an issue that could cause Team Search to break and display no results when there should be results

Resolved an issue where navigating to the trophy store via the Jukebox menu would not take you to the correct tab

Resolved a crash that could occur when a tower expires at the end of a round

Resolved an issue with some saves becoming corrupted

Overall audio polish throughout many parts of the UI

Resolved a bug that could allow players to enable multiple avatars

Interacting with an upgrade ready to unlock will now select that upgrade when opening the upgrade screen

Community button added to the Map Selection page

Challenge Editor & Quests

Quest progress is no longer set back down to 0/# after choosing to replay

‘No Powers’ challenge editor rule should now also ban Hero Boosters from purchase

Backing out of a Quest should take you back into the category you were previously viewing

Resolved an issue in Quests that could cause non-upgradable heroes to become upgradable

Resolved a case in which the Birthday Quest BAD could be destroyed

Resolved a case where the Birthday Quest BAD would not save current Health correctly

Event & Co-op changes

Paragon limit removed from current CT tiles to reduce unnecessarily bloating rules

Resolved an issue with very specific Boss HP values in 3 player co-op causing bosses to become invincible

Updated Boss Rules panel to reflect design changes

Resolved some issues with save loading not always correctly loading back on Lych

Damage counters should count again for attacks against Bloonarius spawns & Lych Zombie Bloons

Flint Tip Darts should no longer be able to skip its final damage tic

Resolved an issue where subtowers did not correctly track damage done to Dreadbloon/Phayze shields

Resolved an issue where Phayze could trigger additional skull events on loading a save

Resolved a daily challenge title display bug that could occur

Probably resolved some unknown boss co-op crash

Resolved an issue with low damage numbers not performing calculations correctly against exceptionally healthy targets (Bosses)

Resolved a softlock when accepting an invite to a co-op game while in an Odyssey

Entering a co-op lobby will now show a ‘loading map’ instead of defaulting to displaying Monkey Money when the actual selected map has not loaded yet

Behind the scenes updates to Co-op Area Division data

Added commas to co-op cash panel

Tower UI when it can't fetch the correct value of an upgrade will no longer display unreasonably high numbers

Resolved a bug preventing Golden Bloons working correctly for all players in co-op

Bigger Bloon Sabotage CT Relic should now correctly reduce MOAB Speed

Map Specific Fixes

Changed up some of the maps displayed on the first page of Beginner Difficulty for some different colors

Fixed splash animation not lining up correctly for Penguins on Skates

Resolve some issues with Aircraft Carrier planes being blocked from spawning on Water Park

Resolved a number of issues with track items clipping on Water Park

Resolved placement inconsistencies on Midnight Mansion

Resolved some cases where merging paths could incorrectly see Bloons on the last segment before swapping path as untargetable (Notably on Workshop)

Resolved a crash that someone had on Dark Dungeons

Tower Specific Fixes

Dart Monkey

Resolved an inconsistency with Master Double Cross contributing far more to Paragon Degrees than it should be worth.

Sniper Monkey

Resolved an issue preventing Elite Targeting target prio from saving in some cases

Monkey Buccaneer

xx4 Should no longer be able to buff Paragon upgrades

Monkey Ace

No longer shows a Paragon Pip at 505 upgrades

xx4 Spectre can no longer ignore Phayze’s camo immunity when under Radar Scanner

Mortar Monkey

Lead/Mortar/Fortified bonuses should all stack their bonuses on single targets

Wizard Monkey

Magus’s Phoenix should no longer be immune to Vortex stun

Resolved an issue where Phoenix data could be saved incorrectly and brick game saves

Changing Necromancer target location in co-op should no longer cause a desync

Super Monkey

4xx Super Monkey can no longer increase cash value of Bloons in CHIMPS

041 Tech Terror’s ability can no longer knock Bloons forward in some cases

Alchemist

Permabrew applications are no longer globally removed in co-op when another player builds and sells a new Permabrew

x5x Transforming Tonic ability end animation lines up correctly with the act end again when the duration is increased

Solved quantum entanglement

Druid

x5x Spirit of the Forest should correctly pop Frozen Bloons with Hot Magic knowledge

Spike Factory

Using the x5x active ability just before the passive ability triggers will no longer cause Carpet of Spikes to skip a passive ability activation

Resolved a bug that allowed Spike Piles to be collidable for 1 frame before moving to their track position

Monkey Village

4xx Primary Mentoring cooldown buff no longer remains behind when tower is sold while under the range of an Energizer

xx5 Crash resolved when creating game saves with a Monkeyopolis that has decimal point crate values

Engineer

Should no longer show cash generated from Bloontrap on the CHIMPS Victory Panel

Resolved inconsistency in the display of the Ultraboost buff icons

Beast Handler

x4x Tyrannosaurus Rex should no longer record damage incorrectly when max merged

x4x Tyrannosaurus Rex should no longer double cooldown buffs from Energizer sub

Resolved some missing animations with 3xx beasts

Players should no longer be able to merge T5 beasts into other T5 beasts no matter how nicely they ask

Hero Specific Fixes

Obyn Greenfoot

Should no longer show cash generated from Wall of Trees on the CHIMPS Victory Panel

Benjamin

Resolved an issue with Biohacks downtime icon persisting for too long after expiring

Sushi Benjamin skin now correctly displays downtime visual on towers affected by Biohack

Ezili

Lv10 MOAB Hex should no longer be able to skip its final damage tic

Adora

Resolved an issue with voice lines playing on the wrong skins

Resolved issues with Sunbeam Placement not loading in correctly

Geraldo

Lv5 & Lv15 Sharpening Stones can no longer stack their benefits

Lv7 Blade Trap can now benefit from Camo granted to Geraldo

Geraldo’s level should now correctly update within the shop inventory

Platform Specific fixes

PC: Holding a tower hotkey to place multiples will now cancel placement when you can no longer afford to place another

PC: Resolved a game crash when making the game full screen after the monitor is turned off with the game open.

PC: Resolved a rare crash that could occur when using certain hotkeys immediately after loading a save game

Android Netflix/Amazon: Resolved incorrect achievement icon showing on main menu

Netflix: Resolved a game crash that could occur when switching from default language to another language and then to Monklish even while not standing on your head

Full list of balance changes and Paragon adjustments available on Reddit

Looking Forward