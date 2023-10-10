 Skip to content

Ooblets update for 10 October 2023

Update notes for 1.3.38

Ooblets update for 10 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another quick QoL & bugfix patch:

  • Added support for 21:9 resolutions
  • Added aspect ratio tag to resolution picker to make it easier to find your screen size
  • Fixed issue where sometimes oobcoop upgrades wouldn’t go through if items in inventory are in split stacks
  • Fixed missing localized instructions in Plobpen minigame
  • Fixed localized font rendering issues in Port Forward
  • Fixed localized font rendering issues on written discoverables
  • Fixed several other missing translations and various localization issues

Thanks for all the helpful reports!
-Rebecca

