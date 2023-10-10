Update notes for 1.3.38

Another quick QoL & bugfix patch:
- Added support for 21:9 resolutions
- Added aspect ratio tag to resolution picker to make it easier to find your screen size
- Fixed issue where sometimes oobcoop upgrades wouldn’t go through if items in inventory are in split stacks
- Fixed missing localized instructions in Plobpen minigame
- Fixed localized font rendering issues in Port Forward
- Fixed localized font rendering issues on written discoverables
- Fixed several other missing translations and various localization issues
Thanks for all the helpful reports!
-Rebecca
Changed files in this update