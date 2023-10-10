Share · View all patches · Build 12398383 · Last edited 10 October 2023 – 17:46:14 UTC by Wendy

It's time for Kingdom Crier #29!

Starting Mortal Customization

We've expanded the Appearance Editor to include full editing of your Starting Mortals.

Editing a Mortal

Click Edit to Customize a Mortal



Mortal Editor: General

The General Tab lets you edit a Mortal's Race (and Variant), Alignment, Kingdom Size Opinion, Sexuality, and their Lexicon.

Evil: Check!

Sexuality Options respect the Settings you chose when starting your game.

Mortal Editor: Skills

On the Skills tab, you edit the Mortal's Skills.

Skills are edited using 3 point pools - one for current Skill, one for Potential, and another for Opinions.

You must take away from something to add to something else.

I've got to do something about this Guarding Skill!

Beyond the Skill Point Pool, Skills are capped at the Mortal's current Level.

Mortal Editor: Opinions

The Opinions Tab gives you the ability to edit their Opinions of all Subjects.

I need to make some changes if we're going to make things out of Orcs!

Bonus Points

There are options to grant Bonus Points to each of the Pools when you Customize your Difficulty.

Easy defaults to 5 Bonus Points in each of the pools while all other Difficulties default to none.

Intro: Mortal Compatibility

We've expanded the information available when choosing your Ruler to include detailed Compatibility breakdowns for the two Mortals who will join your Kingdom and for the Mortal who will not (the Outcast).

Use this to make a more informed decision and to drive your editing!



Mortal Visuals

We've added a new Option to tone down the extremes of Mortal Visuals.

This defaults to 50% - reigning in some of the more crazy Mortal faces a bit.

I like my Orcs crazy... But maybe just like... A little less crazy.



In addition, we've tweaked the Eyes - most notably for the Orcs.

Patch Notes