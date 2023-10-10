 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 10 October 2023

Kingdom Crier #29: Starting Mortal Customization!

It's time for Kingdom Crier #29!

Starting Mortal Customization

We've expanded the Appearance Editor to include full editing of your Starting Mortals.

Editing a Mortal

Click Edit to Customize a Mortal

Mortal Editor: General

The General Tab lets you edit a Mortal's Race (and Variant), Alignment, Kingdom Size Opinion, Sexuality, and their Lexicon.

Evil: Check!
Sexuality Options respect the Settings you chose when starting your game.

Mortal Editor: Skills

On the Skills tab, you edit the Mortal's Skills.

Skills are edited using 3 point pools - one for current Skill, one for Potential, and another for Opinions.

You must take away from something to add to something else.

I've got to do something about this Guarding Skill!
Beyond the Skill Point Pool, Skills are capped at the Mortal's current Level.

Mortal Editor: Opinions

The Opinions Tab gives you the ability to edit their Opinions of all Subjects.

I need to make some changes if we're going to make things out of Orcs!

Bonus Points

There are options to grant Bonus Points to each of the Pools when you Customize your Difficulty.

Easy defaults to 5 Bonus Points in each of the pools while all other Difficulties default to none.

Intro: Mortal Compatibility

We've expanded the information available when choosing your Ruler to include detailed Compatibility breakdowns for the two Mortals who will join your Kingdom and for the Mortal who will not (the Outcast).

Use this to make a more informed decision and to drive your editing!

Mortal Visuals

We've added a new Option to tone down the extremes of Mortal Visuals.

This defaults to 50% - reigning in some of the more crazy Mortal faces a bit.

I like my Orcs crazy... But maybe just like... A little less crazy.

In addition, we've tweaked the Eyes - most notably for the Orcs.

Patch Notes


Choose Your Fate Content Update #2

Add Mortal Editor  
Used to Edit Mortals during Intro  
Make Race/Variant Editable  
Make Alignment Editable  
Make Kingdom Size Preference Editable  
Make Skills Editable  
Make Opinions Editable  
Make Sexuality Editable  
Make Lexicon Editable  
Introduce a Point Based system for Editing  
Add Bonus Point Options  
Add Bonus Points to Easy Preset  

Intro  
UI Iteration  
Add Compatibility Details  
Remove Rename Button (Edit Character to Rename)  

Character Visuals  
Add Visual Range Option to reign in Extremes  
0 = All parts Averaged  
1 = Previous Extremes  
Default to 0.5  
Tweak Iris Sizes for Orcs  
Tweak Eye Reflectivity  

UI  
Tweak Good/Bad UI Colors  

Chimneys  
Fix bug that caused Chimneys to output Smoke before top  
Fix bug that broke Pipe connections when a Chimney is upgraded  

Hearths  
Fix bug that broke Pipe connections when a Hearth is upgraded  

Doors  
Fix bug that could cause Doors to become invisible  

Selection  
Fix bug that prevented clicking Pipes inside of Fine Stone Hearths```Restart the game and steam to make sure you're up to date!


### Experimental Branch

Minor Updates like those above arrive on the Experimental Branch first. 

If you have the stomach for brief bouts of instability and want to help us out - switch to (or stay in) the Experimental Beta on Steam and participate in discussions [here](https://steamcommunity.com/app/1769420/discussions/1/) or on discord.

v0.28 Saves will remain compatible until we launch the Beta for Feature Update #6 - some time from now.

Expect occasional issues - but know that we appreciate you helping us make the game better!


### Community Corner

_cypr' is always making stuff that looks cool.._![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/eee50fe613c252aaabfccf5f6925c585d6745a6c.png)  
_especially this Epic Forge!_![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/3e0e2f5314f19ad4c89c55d7e34b5e8cf41f2c6c.png)


### Discord

Join the Official [Discord](https://discord.gg/HeAaQcS) to participate in Development!  
[![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/a54c50c85ab2d954f641161dab4a43e3e8c37ad2.png)](https://discord.gg/HeAaQcS)


### Reviews

If you like the game, please consider leaving a Review. These can help players decide that Noble Fates is worthy of their attention.


Thanks for reading and thanks for playing!  
The Noble Fates Team

