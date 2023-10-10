It's time for Kingdom Crier #29!
Starting Mortal Customization
We've expanded the Appearance Editor to include full editing of your Starting Mortals.
Editing a Mortal
Click Edit to Customize a Mortal
Mortal Editor: General
The General Tab lets you edit a Mortal's Race (and Variant), Alignment, Kingdom Size Opinion, Sexuality, and their Lexicon.
Evil: Check!
Sexuality Options respect the Settings you chose when starting your game.
Mortal Editor: Skills
On the Skills tab, you edit the Mortal's Skills.
Skills are edited using 3 point pools - one for current Skill, one for Potential, and another for Opinions.
You must take away from something to add to something else.
I've got to do something about this Guarding Skill!
Beyond the Skill Point Pool, Skills are capped at the Mortal's current Level.
Mortal Editor: Opinions
The Opinions Tab gives you the ability to edit their Opinions of all Subjects.
I need to make some changes if we're going to make things out of Orcs!
Bonus Points
There are options to grant Bonus Points to each of the Pools when you Customize your Difficulty.
Easy defaults to 5 Bonus Points in each of the pools while all other Difficulties default to none.
Intro: Mortal Compatibility
We've expanded the information available when choosing your Ruler to include detailed Compatibility breakdowns for the two Mortals who will join your Kingdom and for the Mortal who will not (the Outcast).
Use this to make a more informed decision and to drive your editing!
Mortal Visuals
We've added a new Option to tone down the extremes of Mortal Visuals.
This defaults to 50% - reigning in some of the more crazy Mortal faces a bit.
I like my Orcs crazy... But maybe just like... A little less crazy.
In addition, we've tweaked the Eyes - most notably for the Orcs.
Patch Notes
Choose Your Fate Content Update #2
Add Mortal Editor
Used to Edit Mortals during Intro
Make Race/Variant Editable
Make Alignment Editable
Make Kingdom Size Preference Editable
Make Skills Editable
Make Opinions Editable
Make Sexuality Editable
Make Lexicon Editable
Introduce a Point Based system for Editing
Add Bonus Point Options
Add Bonus Points to Easy Preset
Intro
UI Iteration
Add Compatibility Details
Remove Rename Button (Edit Character to Rename)
Character Visuals
Add Visual Range Option to reign in Extremes
0 = All parts Averaged
1 = Previous Extremes
Default to 0.5
Tweak Iris Sizes for Orcs
Tweak Eye Reflectivity
UI
Tweak Good/Bad UI Colors
Chimneys
Fix bug that caused Chimneys to output Smoke before top
Fix bug that broke Pipe connections when a Chimney is upgraded
Hearths
Fix bug that broke Pipe connections when a Hearth is upgraded
Doors
Fix bug that could cause Doors to become invisible
Selection
Fix bug that prevented clicking Pipes inside of Fine Stone Hearths
