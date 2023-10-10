Early Access Release of Athos!

We are excited to announce the release of Athos on Early Access. In this release, we have the following features available, some might still be bare bones but as time passes we will be flushing them out more.

Current Features:

Explore a big world with roaming dinosaurs.

Player crafting and building.

Tame and command dinosaurs.

Base combat system.

Harvesting system.

Progression system with over 100 plus engrams to learn.

Single player and self hosting sessions are available.

Server settings allowing customized server setups.

Base fishing system.

Currently we have 4 official dedicated servers as this system is still experimental. We intend to launch multiple official servers in the very near future. Players can download and set-up their own dedicated servers if they wish.

Future road maps will include the following:

NPC tribes.

Player trading system between tribes and other players.

Player tribe system.

More player customizations on character creation.

More types of dinosaurs.

More types of taming methods.

In-depth mount system allowing dinosaurs to wear armor and have various saddle types.

Quest system for better PvE game play.

More world lore to complement the quest system.

More variety in the environment.

More variety of maps to choose from.

We hope you enjoy Athos and please find us on our discord for any questions. As always, you can also ask questions in the Steam forum.

Athos is still in an early access state and is actively being developed. You may encounter crashes, bugs, and unpolished mechanics. Additional content and features will be added along the way which will change the way the game is played. These changes could also require the deletion of current saved games, if it is required to accommodate the new changes. We urge you to participate in the discussions about the game so that it will continue to improve. Thank you for your understanding and thank you for playing!