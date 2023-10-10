Patch notes 10/10/2023 01:40

Fixed: update all files with root password when password changes.

Fixed: bug when cd nested path allowed to go to file instead of folder

Fixed: bug when rm -rf used without folder name

Fixed: bug when network is connected but web browser shows that there's no connection

Changed: Changes to mission generator to less likely have root access after few completed missions

Changed: Changes to mission generator to have higher chance of computers with local networks after completing multiple missions

Changed: Adjusted temporary ip blocks on computers with chance to get blocked depending on more factors.

Hint: you can do bouncing from other computers to bypass the block.

I'll make bouncing easier in the future (so you won't have to do all the SSH commands again and remember the credentials), right now the blocks are really short to not be too much of annoyance.

Changed: more chances for git privilege escalation, instead of hash or plain text password

Added: "ps" command that shows active users on the computer

Added: memoryReader that allows to escalate privileges if there is active user on the computer

Added: NPC social pages, NPCs are adding posts based on what happens in the game, and they react to player actions. Global social wall exists as well - chatter.hthi

This is just a first step for more complex NPC simulation and behavior.

Please note that they don't post against all actions, and also they don't post immediately when something happens.

Added: Difficulty level (Normal & Guided (easy)). The guided difficulty shows hints what steps can be executed to complete the mission.

Right now hints are only for active mission - no easter eggs or hidden activities are covered.

Hints are shown for first couple of missions only - this is to help you get more familiar with game and tools, but then give a bit of challenge.

What is not included:

Shop changes which I mentioned last week - this change is bigger than I anticipated, especially in context to not break current saves. I will work on that soon :)

Hope you like it! Please let me know what you think about this changes and the direction!

Here's the video that shows some of the changes uploaded today and in previous updates: