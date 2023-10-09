Patch Notes 10/09

Hello everyone! 👋

10/09 Patch Notes

News:

• New Boarding event, two teams of 6 participants have to steal 12 barrels or eliminate the captain of the enemy ship.

• Added the ability to earn gold by winning the Boarding/Deathmatch/Dia del Garrote events.

• Option to enable/disable New UI from settings/video menu.

Fixes:

• NPC Insurance was implemented, to steal an NPC from another player you must deactivate the insurance and become a criminal (Carlos Paez)

• Fix exp in party when separated (Carlos Paez)

• Fix being able to move vault form (Carlos Paez)

• Effect of casting a spell with particle when the npc dies. (Carlos Paez)

• Fix turning off music without needing to restart client. (Carlos Paez)

• Fix when fishing on tiles with negative objects it stopped subtracting.

• Items cannot be deleted from event maps.

• A fix was implemented so that when a pet kills an NPC the other pets continue fighting.

• Fixes in Commerce window of the new UI

Quests:

• A new quest was added to the NPC Elise and Aurora of Jourmut, which by collecting dropable materials in the place (Mysterious Fluid, Snake Venom and Skulls and Bones) you can get potions.

NPCs/Mapping/Items:

• The Isla Esperanza church was enlarged.

• Implemented changes to mine mapping to avoid blockages in worker tunnels.

• Changes were implemented in the mapping of the “Mines of Doom” dungeon so as not to block the passage at its entrance.

• Added 6 Gunboat Pirates and left 3 Mutiny Pirates on Map 100

• Map 788 became unsafe

• Implemented pending mapping changes in Abandoned City (Chaos) and Kamal Village (Navy)

• Newbie Dungeon Vendor NPCs have been accommodated and Ether now sells dagger, shield and helmet.

