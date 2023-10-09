Spell Disk 0.4.6a

Disk UI is no longer shown with a green hue, as it has been reducing the glance value of the disk identity. Additionally, the green hue was part of an old mechanic that is no longer part of the game. Furthermore, Disk UI no longer performs size-scale bouncing upon activation, as it used to hide necessary information such as the current mana filled and the current overheat meter. Instead, the Spell UI beneath the Disk UI will now perform the size-scale bouncing.

The blue outline for the weapon spell slot ready indicator will be removed upon unequipping the spell.

Improved legibility of the Survivor mode objective UI.

Insight UI is now hidden upon entering the Survivor mode map.

Sorted the display order of level, timer, objective, and enemy defeat UI in the survivor mode. We may adjust it in the future so all of these information can be visible while the inventory is open, but we didn't want texts over texts in the top sections of stat panel.

The mouse cursor will highlight the selected item when hovering over the item selection in Survivor mode.

Fixed a bug where the item information panel would break and not be displayed properly if you attempted to view the item information before 1 second had passed since its first damage against the enemy.

Fixed an issue with displayed stats not properly updating with the Rooster set artifacts.

An internal cooldown has been added for Royal Sorcerer's Boots only in Survivor mode, which prevents infinite dashes with certain items.