Release Notes for 10/9/2023

[ GRAPHICS ]
- Fixed a case where feet would appear black when looking down at them through a scope
- Fixed a memory leak due to particles
[ ANIMATION ]
- Fixed several hitbox alignment bugs
- Fixed knife spinning not feeling as fast as in CS:GO
- Fixed the bolt not moving during the M4A4 and M4A1-S deployment animations
- Fixed a bug where weapon inspect could interrupt the silencer toggle animation
[ MAPS ]
- Various bug fixes and tweaks to Mirage, Vertigo, and Nuke
[ MISC ]
- Fixed several bugs with "Looking to Play"
- Various bug fixes and tweaks to weapon finishes and stickers
- Fixed a bug where loadout changes weren't saved if the game was closed shortly after making changes
- Fixed a bug where Steam Friends' match status was delayed or missing
- CPU performance improvements for weapon tracers
- Added an official matchmaking datacenter in Chengdu, China
