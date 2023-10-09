Achievements for All! And other fixes.



Hello Plant Parents,

We have a juicy update for you today.

You asked and we listened. Now all Steam Achievements are available in the base game.

This took a bit of research. We were trying to figure out how to have DLC only achievements. It turns out Steam doesn’t offer any support for this.

Moving forward all of the Steam Achievements will be available in the base game. However, we will be adding “Quests” and unlocks in the DLC in the future that provide awards and unlocks you can see in your journal but they will not be tied to the Steam Achievements.

Note: We plan on adding new Steam Achievements to the base game as we create more content to enjoy in the game.

ADJUSTMENTS

-Steam Achievements for all.

-Streamlined the starting tutorial and plant shop tutorial.

-Tweaked UI button spacing

-Adjusted UI button visibility at nighttime.

-Update placement dots to stand out more clearly.

FIXES

-Fixed a shop placement issue with the Alien Abduction painting.

-Fixed the fertilizer and watering tolerances to allow for easier accessibility.

Thank you for all your amazing feedback on the game! If you have any suggestions for features or find any bugs, feel free to share in our Discord!

XOXO//Jennevieve and the Short Leg Studio Team