Legacy Of The Pact update for 9 October 2023

2023/10/10 Patch

Build 12397933 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Character selection can now select all characters with controller
Character selection sound stop on mouse unhovered
Boss entrance conformation on both maps (gem and coin map removal)
Barbarian and Arcanist ultimate (Added magnet on kills)
Ingame music adjustments

