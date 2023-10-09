 Skip to content

Vosphia update for 9 October 2023

Vosphia Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12397838 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Added AddCompletedQuest console command
  • Added TeleporttoQuestNPC console command

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where deliver quests did not complete
  • Fixed quest issues with accepting quests

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2192571 Depot 2192571
  • Loading history…
