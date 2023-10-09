Vosphia Hotfix

Features:
- Added AddCompletedQuest console command
- Added TeleporttoQuestNPC console command
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where deliver quests did not complete
- Fixed quest issues with accepting quests
