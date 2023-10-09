 Skip to content

Portable Ops update for 9 October 2023

Hot Fix -

Portable Ops update for 9 October 2023

Hot Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some random bullets would get caught in wall and didnt despawn as it should, it would cause a game freeze. Not common but something to address.

This is corrected to auto destroy no matter what

