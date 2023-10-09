- Cycle Animation is now honored by entities.
- Added additional links for accessing entity local variables/switches and apply velocity wiki topics.
- Graphic Frame in Animations now supports HueShift.
- RPG Architect Importer updated and works on OSX (tool update).
RPG Architect update for 9 October 2023
Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
