Bugfix day: Arcade, Stability, Balancing and more

Hello Coiners,

In todays update many issues where tackled and improvements applied.

Arcade mode improvements/issues fixed:

fixed: game-controller can't reach arcade buttons

fixed: disabled dice button blocks navigation to other buttons

fixed: devil dice game stuck in loop

improved: dice games, stability and timings overal

changed: game timer now pauses when wheel is spinning

balanced: spawn chances, selections, specials

improved: Earthquake effect

improved: Arcade game-sounds added and updated

improved: game-controller spin-button also added to option-wheel

Machine 2, better known as that green one that looks like a water pond or something, received a model update. With nicer details, new LED lights and improved lighting. We will continue updating machines like this in semi random order.

Also a new song was added, general bugfixes, stability improvements and typo's fixed.

Thanks again to the Community Coiners for participating, the patience and the feedback.

But also thanks for just playing and enjoying the game.

Cheers!