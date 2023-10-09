 Skip to content

Coin Pusher Casino update for 9 October 2023

Bugfix day: Arcade, Stability, Balancing and more

Coin Pusher Casino update for 9 October 2023 · Build 12397634 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello Coiners,

In todays update many issues where tackled and improvements applied.

Arcade mode improvements/issues fixed:

  • fixed: game-controller can't reach arcade buttons
  • fixed: disabled dice button blocks navigation to other buttons
  • fixed: devil dice game stuck in loop
  • improved: dice games, stability and timings overal
  • changed: game timer now pauses when wheel is spinning
  • balanced: spawn chances, selections, specials
  • improved: Earthquake effect
  • improved: Arcade game-sounds added and updated
  • improved: game-controller spin-button also added to option-wheel

Machine 2, better known as that green one that looks like a water pond or something, received a model update. With nicer details, new LED lights and improved lighting. We will continue updating machines like this in semi random order.
Also a new song was added, general bugfixes, stability improvements and typo's fixed.
Thanks again to the Community Coiners for participating, the patience and the feedback.
But also thanks for just playing and enjoying the game.

Cheers!

