The Halloween Event is LIVE!

The Heads of the Horseman Fall Event is back! Fend off horrific produce, shambling corpses, legendary ghosts, and earn new special cosmetics for the month of October!

Earn 13 Limited Time Cosmetics!

Defeat horrific Infested Settlers and Monstrous Pumpkins!

Encounter The Horseman himself!

Spooky Foes and Unlockables!



The Headless Horseman has returned to the Living Infinite, and with his vengeful galloping spirit so too returns the corrupted strain of man-eating pumpkin creatures!

Their tentacles birthing smaller spawn inside your ship can be a trick or a treat though, as one of many of the Heads of the Horseman and Slime Skins are known to drop from these creatures' pulp from time to time.

Should you venture into the caves, you may also encounter Infested Settlers who will drop their own attire!

The Horseman will return to his grave on November 2nd.

Since the last announcement, there have been questions about the status of our upcoming update that we teased recently, and some pretty understandable confusion on why we didn't announce anything else the month we said we were going to... announce more stuff. 😅 I want to quickly address that here.

First of all, I apologize to everyone for causing so much confusion with our last announcement post. Originally we were slated to have more to show that month, but development delays caused it to get pushed back repeatedly since, and we're currently still waiting on the go-ahead from third party sources before we can properly announce or reveal anything further.

It's a mess caused by a bit of overly optimistic scheduling and an eagerness to share on my part, so again I do apologize, but rest assured that development is still underway!

Happy Diving,

Nick from Deli Interactive