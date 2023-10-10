Oct. 9 - Patch (current version: v6)

Share · View all patches · Build 12397627 · Last edited 10 October 2023 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hi again!

Here's another patch for El Paso, Elsewhere. Let's jump right into it!

V6 CHANGELOG

Fixed occlusion culling & floating interactables in Marathon.

NPC and elevator tweaks to Castles In The Air.

Fixed an issue where certain enemies could cause Boss Health Gauges to show up.

The "Ammo Full" tickers now also display the ammo type.

Fixed an issue where picking up a second grenade launcher would load two rounds in the grenade launcher. No one should have that much power.

Dying should now stop all voicelines and captions.

Angels should no longer get stuck in Castles In The Air.

Removed problematic bride teleport points in Marathon, Sensorium and Mountaintop.

Removed an old placeholder sound from Sunset.

Tweaked some enemies in Confessional.

Fixed some effects in Central Location and Monster Club.

Fixed some colliders in Confessional.

Fixed an issue that would cause level resetting to malfunction, possibly causing the game to halt on the death screen and/or cause certain entities to become invincible.

The game's saves are now handled by Steam's Cloud Save feature! (only save files are uploaded to Steam Cloud- game settings are not! This is intentional.)

As always, feel free to post any issues in our Bug Reporting section inside Steam's Discussion Boards.

And once again, thank you for playing El Paso, Elsewhere!